Newcastle United's St James's Park. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Professor Chadwick has been speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the proposed Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United.

When asked about the resources of the new owners at St James’s Park, he claimed that money would be ‘no object’ and revealed the great commitment Saudi Arabia have in investing in sports.

He said: “I think as far is sport is concerned, we are talking about money being no object.

“At the moment, the Saudi Arabians are creating two giga-cities. One in the north called NEOM and another called Qiddiya just north of Riyadh.

“My estimates, they’re spending upwards of a trillion dollars on that, if not more than that on these two projects so there is no doubt that there is money to spend.” Professor Chadwick revealed.

“There is no doubt that the Saudi Arabian government is committed to spending on sport.

“And then when you start to get down to the micro-level about what might happen at Newcastle United, I think certainly Newcastle United are not going to be poor - that’s one way to put it.

“Your correspondent [Keith Downie] made the point earlier about running the club in the right way, running it effectively, efficiently, sustainably.

“Keep in mind UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules are still going to be there, there is going to be scrutiny of sponsorship deals as there has been at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Certainly there will be money but I don’t think this will be a wasteful squandering of financial resources at Newcastle United - it will be a well run club you would imagine.”

He also hinted at a potential new shirt-sponsorship of the club when the deal gets the green-light.

He added: “There’s industrial and economic reasons [for the takeover]. They’re about to, for example, launch a new airline and you could imagine that new airline appearing as Newcastle United’s new shirt sponsor.”