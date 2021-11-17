The Eddie Howe insight that Newcastle United fans will LOVE

Jonathan Woodgate. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The former Toon defender worked with Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges – all of which have joined Howe on Tyneside – during his six months at Bournemouth.

While Woodgate didn’t encounter Howe, it was clear his methods had rubbed off on the coaches at the Vitality Stadium.

"Eddie Howe will bring excitement to Newcastle, there's no doubt about that," Woodgate told Ladbrokes.

"If you look at how he played at Bournemouth, they were always on the front foot, always trying to win games, and that's what Newcastle fans want.

"The Newcastle public are an amazing bunch of fans. I spent 18 months there - I know what they like. Howe will have their backing. I know that. All I want to see is excitement.

"I don't think it's going to be as easy as perhaps people think it might be to get players in the door. How much money will the new owners throw at the club? Who knows.

"But Eddie Howe will improve the players they've got at the minute. I worked with his coaching staff at Bournemouth and they are unbelievable. They will improve Newcastle United tenfold. They're meticulous - they look at every avenue possible.

"I think it's a fantastic appointment, I really do. I'm just happy that Eddie Howe is back in the game because I've always thought he was a top manager and a top guy as well."