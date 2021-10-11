talkSPORT pundit says Steve Bruce 'deserves a chance' as Newcastle boss following takeover

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on September 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Since Newcastle United’s takeover was completed last week, a host of top managers have been linked with Steve Bruce’s job after a difficult start to the season for the Magpies.

The former Sunderland boss arrived on Tyneside in 2019 and has failed to impress so far, however talkSPORT pundit and former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes Newcastle's new owners should give Bruce a chance to prove himself.

“Newcastle at the moment are in a relegation battle,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. “I would keep Steve Bruce, give him some money to spend in January, give him a chance, he’s not had money to spend in his career as a manager.

Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Sampdoria on May 08, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

“See what players he can bring in to help this squad of players and then see how it pans out over the course of the season.”

Newcastle currently sit in 19th and are yet to win a game this season – enduring four losses and three draws in the Premier League.

During Mike Ashley’s tenure with the club he was heavily criticised for his lack of investment, with many of the Magpies’ current crop being the same players that were relegated to the Championship four years ago.

Since Newcastle paid a club record fee of around £16 million for Michael Owen prior to Ashley’s arrival in 2006, the Premier League side have seen Joelinton (£40m) and Joe Willock (£25m) become the British billionaire’s most expensive signings in his 14 years at St. James’ Park – both of whom were purchased during Bruce's time as manager.

Agbonlahor said: “He deserves a chance, people are too quick to say ‘get rid of him’ and bring in this manager or this manager, but it’s dangerous when you’re in a relegation battle to change a manager like that.

“Steve Bruce knows these players, he knows the right formations to play with this group of players.

“You bring in Conte and he might try and bring in a different style of play and he might not get what he wants out of these players because they’re not good enough compared to what he’s used to.”

According to Sky Bet, Antonio Conte is one of the favourites to replace Steve Bruce at St. James’ Park at 11/2, while former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre is currently the favourite.

Conte has been out of work since May 2021 after winning Serie A with Inter Milan – their first since the 2009/10 season – and previously enjoyed huge Premier League success with Chelsea in guiding the London club to the Premier League title in 2017.

Since Newcastle’s takeover was complete it has looked increasingly more likely that Bruce would be replaced, though the former Manchester United defender told The Telegraph of his eagerness to remain at his boyhood club.

Bruce said: “I want to continue, I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them.

“New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that."