Sunderland's League One rivals' move for ex-Newcastle United rising prospect hits the rocks

Newcastle United's English midfielder Callum Roberts (L) celebrates with Newcastle United's English defender Jamie Sterry after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup third round replay football match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United at Ewood Park in Blackburn, north west England on January 15, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)
Former Newcastle United rising star Callum Roberts was set to go on trial at the New York Stadium this week – but illness prevented Roberts travelling to South Yorkshire.
Blyth Spartans boss Lee Clark, formerly of NUFC and SAFC, explained: “I’m aware of the interest from Rotherham.
“But, he will be involved for us at the weekend if he recovers from illness.”