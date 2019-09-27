The Sunderland transfer which indicates the financial clout of Newcastle United's potential new owners

Bordeaux's English forward Josh Maja (R) vies with Guingamp's Cameroonian defender Felix Eboa Eboa during the French L1 football match between Girondins de Bordeaux (FCGB) and En avant de Guingamp (EAG) on February 20, 2019 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

But what’s the view from France about the Florida-based investment firm, and the current Bordeaux president DeGrosa? What kind of business have they done and how are they perceived by the club’s fans?

French football journalist David Crossan has offered a little insight into the GACP Sports takeover across the Channel.

On social media @davidmcrossan said: “GACP front Bordeaux but they own only 14% with their partners King Street owning 86%. Bordeaux fans weren’t happy with summer transfer spending but recent results under Paulo Sousa have been good (6 unbeaten and counting).

Bordeaux's English forward Josh Maja (2nd R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Montpellier on August 17, 2019, at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...