Burnley have submitted a £9million bid for Sunderland star Jack Clarke - their third attempt of the summer transfer window so far.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham star chipped in with 24 goal contributions in all competitions last season, including two goals against Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup, as Tony Mowbray's men reached the play-offs,

Burnley were promoted to the Premier League as champions following a stellar campaign in the Championship under Manchester City legend Kompany. The Clarets' Premier League rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Clarke.

However, Sky Sports have now stated that Burnley have had submitted a third bid for Clarke - worth about £9million - which is likely to be once again rejected by Sunderland.