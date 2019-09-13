Steve Nickson draws up Newcastle United transfer window hitlist
Steve Nickson is drawing up a transfer hitlist ahead of the January window after Steve Bruce revealed he wants to add a couple of players to his squad.
Mags boss Bruce admitted there is money to spend after splashing out £65million on players in the summer and recouping more than £30million.
Nickson, United’s head of recruitment, is drawing up lists of potential targets after returning from a post-summer transfer window break.
Asked if the club had money to spend in the New Year, Bruce said: “Yeah, there's a little bit.
“We've got a nucleus of a very good squad. Rather than five or six (signings), maybe it's important to go for one or two. I think that's the way forward.
“We've got good players here. If we can just keep adding to the quality of them, then I think that's the way forward.”
Nickson and his scouting team are watching a ‘vast’ number of targets every week as they look to compile a list for Bruce to pick from in January.
“To be fair, Steve, the chief scout, has had a couple of weeks break, because he has been working all May and June,” said Bruce.
“I have just seen what we're covering this week and last week, and it's vast the amount of work we do, so nothing changes in that respect. It doesn't stop.”
Meanwhile, Bruce will look to move Jack Colback and Henri Saivet out of the club in the January window.