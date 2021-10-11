Steve Bruce at Molineux.

The club’s head coach is set to lose his job following last week’s takeover by a consortium which includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Bruce had given his players the last three days off, and consortium members Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben will today meet the 60-year-old and his squad for the first time ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur. The 60-year-old is not expected to be in charge for the game amid deep dissatisfaction on Tyneside with his performance as head coach following a winless start to the season which has led to “we want Brucie out” chants in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Bruce said: “I want to continue, I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them. New owners normally want a new manager.”

Bruce – who admitted in the summer that his contract doesn’t expire next year – will pocket a pay-off of around £8million.

Staveley was asked last week if Bruce would remain in charge.

“At the moment, what we can say is that we’re very aware we’re sitting in the relegation zone, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure the football club gets out of that position,” said Staveley.

"We’ll make the decisions that need to be made, but we’re going to do a full review of all the club."