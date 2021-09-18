Steve Bruce reveals why Dwight Gayle isn't getting a game at Newcastle United

Dwight Gayle.

The 30-year-old striker signed a new contract at the club in the summer after his deal expired – but he’s yet to play a minute of Premier League football this season, despite the loss of Callum Wilson to injury.

Gayle – who was reportedly involved in a training ground confrontation with Graeme Jones, Bruce’s assistant, this week – was an unused substitute for last night’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United at St James’s Park.

Asked why Gayle hadn’t played, head coach Bruce said: "I think it's the system that we’re playing, which I’m looking at, of course.