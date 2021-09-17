Paul Dummett.

The defender had been close to a comeback from a calf problem before the international break.

However, Dummett, 29, is back in the club’s treatment room, according to head coach Steve Bruce.

“He’s had a setback,” Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle. “Just when we thought he was close – and he was back training – he’s uncomfortable again. It’s the same injury.”