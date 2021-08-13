Freddie Woodman.

The goalkeeper will make his Premier League debut against West Ham United on Sunday with Martin Dubravka unavailable through injury following foot surgery and Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.

Asked if he had made a decision on his goalkeeper for the West Ham game, head coach Steve Bruce said: “We’ll, it’s pretty straight forward, really. Obviously, Martin’s not fit. It doesn’t look as if Karl Darlow is going to be right. It’s well documented that he’s suffering with Covid.

“For any young people out there who aren’t having this jab, there’s a prime example. Karl found himself in hospital for the best part of a week. He’s dropped over a stone and a half in weight, and it’s really knocked him around.

“Freddie will get his chance. He’s waited patiently. He’s played for the last two years

“It’s Freddie’s big opportunity. I’ve been very, very pleased with what I’ve seen over the last six weeks in particular and the reports we had from Swansea have always been very very positive.”

Woodman – who has two years left on his contract at St James’s Park – has previously made four FA Cup appearances for Newcastle.