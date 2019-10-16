Steve Bruce makes Matty Longstaff decision ahead of Newcastle's trip to Chelsea
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has reportedly made a big selection call ahead of his side’s weekend trip to Chelsea.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 08:00 am
According to the Northern Echo, Matty Longstaff will again get the nod alongside brother Sean Longstaff as Bruce opts against recalling more experienced duo Ki Sung-yeung or fit-again Jonjo Shelvey.
Longstaff producing a goal on his Premier League debut last time out against Manchester United.
Isaac Hayden serves the second of a two-game suspension this weekend.