Steve Bruce issues Allan Saint-Maximin injury update at Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin’s set to shrug off a knock and line up against Southampton.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:57 am
Allan Saint-Maximin reacts after having a penalty saved.

The Newcastle United winger was kicked late in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley at St James’s Park.

The tie ended goalless, and Saint-Maximin took the club’s first penalty, which was saved. Burnley won the shootout 4-3.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home Premier League game, United head coach Steve Bruce said: “He had a kick on the top of his foot. It looks a little bit sore, but we expect him to be OK.”

Bruce also issued an update on defender Paul Dummett and midfielder Isaac Hayden ahead of the Southampton game. He said: “We’ve got the same problem with the goalkeepers, but we’ve got Dummett in and around it, touch and go for Isaac Hayden. He trained a bit yesterday, but considering he was out for a good period of time last year with a knee injury, we’ll have another look at him today. Everybody else seems to be OK.”