Steve Bruce issues Allan Saint-Maximin injury update at Newcastle United
Allan Saint-Maximin’s set to shrug off a knock and line up against Southampton.
The Newcastle United winger was kicked late in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley at St James’s Park.
The tie ended goalless, and Saint-Maximin took the club’s first penalty, which was saved. Burnley won the shootout 4-3.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home Premier League game, United head coach Steve Bruce said: “He had a kick on the top of his foot. It looks a little bit sore, but we expect him to be OK.”
Bruce also issued an update on defender Paul Dummett and midfielder Isaac Hayden ahead of the Southampton game. He said: “We’ve got the same problem with the goalkeepers, but we’ve got Dummett in and around it, touch and go for Isaac Hayden. He trained a bit yesterday, but considering he was out for a good period of time last year with a knee injury, we’ll have another look at him today. Everybody else seems to be OK.”