Hassenhuttl on postponements

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl doesn’t believe that new signings should be able to play in any rearranged Premier League game.

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s trip to Southampton was postponed because of Covid issues in the Newcastle squad and the Saints boss believes that players, like Kieran Trippier, should not be able to play when the fixture is rearranged:

“I don’t think it is really fair for them to play in games that have been postponed,” said Hassenhuttl, “I think the last word is not spoken so far.

"I was disappointed we couldn’t play, because we have been in good shape. We also had five cases of Covid. It’s not long ago that we had to fill up our team with nine academy players, and then we got a big (9-0) defeat against Man United.”

“I think it should maybe be something the Premier League is discussing. How many games have we had postponed? I think 16, 17 or 18 games so far. It’s something that you cannot stop playing in December, and wait for a signing in January to play.

“Nobody did this, but it could in the future be an opportunity. You shouldn’t get that. We could now sign four players, and against Brentford we could play with a completely different squad.

"We should think about it because of the integrity of the league.”

Sven Botman social media activity

Some eagle-eyed Newcastle United supporters have spotted some curious activity from Magpies target Sven Botman on social media.

A mock-up image of Botman in a Newcastle United strip was posted online, with the player seemingly liking the picture, adding fuel to the fire that he may become Newcastle’s next addition.

Newcastle have reportedly submitted an ‘improved offer’ for Botman after having their first bid rejected by Lille who do not want to lose the centre-back this month.

Youth Cup seaside trip

Newcastle United have been drawn away to Blackpool in the Fifth Round of the FA Youth Cup.

If they manage to overcome Colchester United, then Newcastle United’s-Under 18’s will travel to the seaside to play the Tangerines.