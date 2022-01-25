Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Saints reject Salisu approach

Southampton have rejected an approach from Newcastle United for defender Mohammed Salisu, stating that he is not for sale this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Southern Daily Echo, Newcastle reportedly approached Southampton last month over the possibility of striking a deal for the 22-year-old, however, they saw their approach immediately rejected by the Saints.

Salisu joined Southampton for £10m last summer and has seen a steady improvement in his performances which peaked during his immense display against Manchester City at the weekend.

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph also reported that a deal for Salisu is ‘not going to be possible’ this month.

Boro’s Hendrick interest

Southampton's Mohammed Salisu challenging with Newcastle United's Callum Wilson (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough have reportedly shown an interest in bringing out-of-favour midfielder Jeff Hendrick to the Riverside this month.

Alex Crooks is reporting that a loan move for Hendrick could be on the cards as Middlesbrough continue their push for a promotion.

Boro have already added Brighton’s Aaron Connolly and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun this month with Chris Wilder clearly eyeing Premier League talent this window.

Hendrick has featured for just 70 minutes across three substitute appearances in the league for Newcastle this campaign.

Pundit believes Magpies are ‘prime candidates’ for relegation

Chris Sutton believes that Newcastle United are ‘prime candidates’ for relegation this season.

Eddie Howe’s side picked up their second win of the season when they defeated Leeds United at the weekend and although Sutton believes there are a few relegation candidates this season, he’s tipping one of his former sides to survive:

“Let's not discount Everton as a relegation contender. They're in such a bad state, surrounded by toxicity, that they aren't out of the woods yet. The same goes for Leeds.” Sutton told the Daily Mail.

“I take the point that the bottom four are currently the prime candidates to go down.

"Burnley have the experience. Newcastle have the money. Watford have sacked Claudio Ranieri and, who knows, they may yet burn through another manager or three before the end of the season.

"It won't be easy but I'll back Norwich to stay out of that relegation zone.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.