South American football journalist claims Miguel Almiron IS a No.10 despite Steve Bruce's claims otherwise

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

We’ve spoken to Paraguayan/American journalist Roberto Rojas, of beIN SPORTS USA, about the Magpies conundrum – and how if they play to Almiron’s natural strengths, they have a real player on their hands.

But Rojas also believes the player might well have regrets about joining crisis club United, with fears in the Americas that Almiron is damaging his career long-term.

Here’s a Q&A with the Paraguayan football expert.

Q: This week we saw head coach Steve Bruce talk about Almiron as an ‘inside forward’ and not a No.10. What do you make of Bruce’s latest comments?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A: “I would personally say that his false considering that’s essentially the position that he’s best suited at. During the course of his career, he’s always been more seen as a natural

No. 10 which his former manager Tata Martino at Atlanta said before.”

Q: On that note, what do you believe is Almiron’s true position?

A: “For me, while playing under Rafa Benitez, he played at left wing but was able to use him properly by creating chances, I still think in the middle is where he’s best suited where

he can string forward passes towards the striker and go into the space where he’s able to go at fast pace towards defenders.”

Q: The player’s confidence and particularly his finishing have come under scrutiny this season, is this an issue he’s had before? Can Bruce get the best out of Almiron?

A: “Unless he plays in the same position he has been on the right, absolutely not. I just don’t see how Almiron and Newcastle can move forward being wasted in a position that

doesn’t function him by being able to go in diagonally from the right wing, that’s my issue.”

Q: How big an impact has the departure of Rafa Benitez been on Almiron’s career in England?

A: “I think it was a huge impact, considering that he was a player that was scouted and personally bought by Benitez. For him to be stripped of the manager that bought him

makes it a bit difficult of a change, not just for him but for Newcastle fans.”

Q: Can Almiron be a success in England?

A: “I think he can be if he’s given the tools and is able to play in the position best suited for him. I’m still confident he can do something in England.”

Q: What is the view of Almiron back in the US and Paraguay?