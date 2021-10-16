Sky pundit names English manager who would be 'perfect' candidate to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United
Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has argued that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard would be a “perfect” appointment for Newcastle United.
With new owners at the helm, the widely-held expectation was that the Toon Army would have ousted under-fire manager Steve Bruce ahead of Sunday’s clash against Tottenham at St. James’ Park.
Instead, the 60-year-old heads into that match knowing that he will celebrate a 1,000th professional game in the dugout – although speculation about his future has showed no sign of abating any time soon.
And Sherwood is of the opinion that Liverpool legend could be the ideal man to replace Bruce if and when the time comes.
Speaking on Soccer Saturday, he said: “I think Steven Gerrard would give them a lift.
"It's underestimated how much of a lift you need from them fans. When those fans are bouncing up there, we’ve all been there, it’s a very difficult atmosphere to go and play in.
"Someone like Gerrard, would he leave a giant club like Rangers? That’s for him to decide. Does he want to come back to the Premier League?
"I think it’s a perfect fit for him. Short term I think it’s perfect, and I think long term, when they give him the money, there’s a lot of players now who would like to go and play for Steven Gerrard.
"Gerrard knows the Premier League better than anybody. I think he is a manager who is building his career, and I think he will build with the club and he will grow”.