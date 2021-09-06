Shock new Steve Bruce contract claim revealed at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has three years left on his Newcastle United contract, according to a report.
Bruce – who signed what was described as an “initial” three-year deal at St James’s Park in the summer of 2019 – admitted in July that he would not be out of contract at the end of the season.
United's head coach was responding to a report which claimed that he was set to agree a new three-year deal at the club. Bruce said: “I honestly do not know where it came from – that was news to me.”
However, the The Times report that Bruce has three years left on his deal with the Premier League club – as his contract automatically “is automatically renewed and extended to its original length” every summer.
It’s also claimed that Bruce will be entitled to £4million should the club decide to change manager. There were chants from fans for him to go during this month’s 2-2 home draw against Southampton.