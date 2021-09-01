Shock as ex-Newcastle United flop seals huge transfer move, Midfielder loan move 'blocked'

Elliott Anderson could have been on the move from St James's Park but Newcastle wouldn't sanction a loan move to Luton Town. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Here, we round-up all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Anderson loan blocked by Newcastle

Reports today have suggested that Newcastle United rejected an enquiry from Championship-side Luton Town for Elliott Anderson yesterday.

Anderson, who made his debut for Newcastle against Arsenal in January, has been sidelined with a hip-injury which has kept him out of action so far this season.

It is reported that Newcastle turned-down Luton’s offer because of this injury, preferring to monitor Anderson closely.

Furthermore, it is expected that once he is back to full fitness, Anderson will be in and around the first-team squad this season and hopes are high that he can impress, despite being out-of-action for a fair amount of time because of injury.

De Jong joins Barcelona

Among the deadline day drama that unfolded yesterday was a transfer which caught the eye of many on Tyneside.

Antoine Griezmann’s move from Barcelona back to Atletico Madrid was confirmed, leaving Barcelona needing a replacement for the Frenchman.

The man they turned to was former Newcastle United loanee Luuk De Jong.

De Jong spent half a season at Newcastle, failing to score in 12 appearances at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Since then however, De Jong has enjoyed a fine spell in Spain with Sevilla and has impressed his former national team boss Ronald Koeman enough to land him a loan move to the Camp Nou.

Five Newcastle players head for international fixtures

Newcastle United will have five players representing their country this international break and two may even face-off against each other.

Ryan Fraser has been called up by Scotland and Jeff Hendrick could face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo when Ireland and Portugal meet tonight.

Emil Krafth has once again been called up by Sweden and will face a tricky encounter with Spain tomorrow evening.

Jamal Lewis and Fabian Schar have also been called up by Northern Ireland and Switzerland respectively, and the pair could clash in a week’s time.