Shelvey, Schar, Hayden & the Longstaffs – Details of when every Newcastle United contract expires

Martin Dubravka penned a new six-year deal, while Jonjo Shelvey, Fabian Schar, Isaac Hayden and others remain in talks to extend their stay at Newcastle United.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:00 am

But how long have they got left on their deals? Whose deal is up in the summer, and who has a little longer?

Here’s an exhaustive list of every player in Newcastle’s ranks – and the year their deal with the Magpies comes to an end.

1. Martin Dubravka

The goalkeeper has just signed a new six-year deal which now runs to 2025.

2. Karl Darlow

A player who is getting to the point where United must get signed up or sell. Deal is up in 2020.

3. Rob Elliot

The Newcastle third choice keeper's deal is also up in the summer. 2020.

4. Freddie Woodman

The youngster is out on loan at Swansea City and flying high in the second tier. His current deal is up in 2021 after he signed a one-year extension.

