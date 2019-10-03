A picture taken in downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017, shows Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Sheikh Khaled, Bin Zayed Group, Mike Ashley, Peter Kenyon & Joseph DaGrosa –a comprehensive Newcastle United takeover timeline

Newcastle United has been awash with endless takeover tales this summer – from the apparent incoming Arab riches, Kylian Mbappe and Jose Mourinho to the meagre pickings of a buy now, pay later American investment firm.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:05 am

But, despite all of the rumour and conjecture, claims and counter-claims, statements and radio silence from Newcastle United, Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley remains the owner at St James’s Park.

Sheikh Khaled, the Bin Zayed Group, some mystery Chinese, some more mystery Americans, GACP Sports, Peter Kenyon and Joseph DaGrosa – here’s every development in a summer that promised change and prosperity for United, but delivered nothing more than the status quo, with a dialling down of quality in the dugout, and on the pitch, as well as dwindling numbers on the terraces.

1. Sunday, May 26 - TAKEOVER ALERT

The Sun publish an exclusive from writer Justin Allen. They claim Newcastle has been sold to the Bin Zayed Group in a £350million deal. Sources at St James’s Park give a “no comment”.

Photo: Michael Regan

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Monday, May 27 - Lift off from Dubai!

The Bin Zayed Group issue statement: It reads: “Representatives of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan are in discussions with Mike Ashley and his team, about the proposed acquisition of Newcastle United Football Club". They say "terms agreed.".

Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Tuesday, May 28 - Sources confirm legitimacy

Sources at NUFC confirm the statement is genuine. On the record the Premier League and Newcastle United remain firm in their “no comment” stance. Claims that ‘proof of funds’ have been sent.

Photo: Tony Marshall

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Wednesday, May 29 - Statement Mk2

A second statement from the group arrives, further clarifying their stance. The Bin Zayed Group's managing director Midhat Kidwai said: "Terms have been agreed between us and Mike Ashley." They confirm proof of funds sent and Premier League tests started. Sources elsewhere continue to refute this.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4