Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Huddersfield 'in the running' to sign Newcastle United man

Wales star Ethan Ampadu plays his club football with Chelsea. (Photo by RYAN PIERSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Matty Longstaff latest

Newcastle are looking to loan Matty Longstaff to the Championship club willing to contribute the most to his weekly wage.

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce is waiting to see what develops after admitting he is open to loaning out the midfielder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, it is likely the 21-year-old will need to sign a contract extension before his exit is sanctioned as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Sun’s transfer guru Alan Nixon tweeted: “Newcastle. Want best cash offer towards Matty Longstaff wages.

"Sheff U Blackburn Blackpool Huddersfield among those interested.”

Magpies urged to sell Sean Longstaff

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes Newcastle should cash in on Sean Longstaff.

Sean, brother of Matty, has been linked with a reunion with former boss Rafa Benitez at Everton.

Reports last week suggested United had placed a £10million price tag on the midfielder’s head, and if such offer arrives, Phillips has urged Bruce to do the deal.

“It’s a lot of money for a player who hasn’t played an awful lot of games,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“£10million for Steve Bruce to strengthen another position in the squad – you’d get that deal done.

“Everton seem to be going down that British and English route with players like Andros Townsend and Demerai Gray.

“He’s got that relationship with Benitez as well. If you’re Newcastle – why not let the kid go?”

Ethan Ampadu interest backed

Meanwhile, Phillips says a move to Tyneside "could be perfect” for Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu.

Bruce remains keen to recruit a central defender before the transfer deadline – and Ampadu is the latest name to be linked.

Phillips told Football Insider: “For me, I would want more experience there. There’s nothing wrong with youth, we’ve seen some talented youngsters do good jobs in recent years.

“Steve Bruce needs an experienced head in there, they need someone who can tell everyone else what to do.