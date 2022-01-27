Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Sevilla sporting director speaks about Diego Carlos approach

Throughout the window, Newcastle and Sevilla have been locked in talks over the future of defender Diego Carlos.



The Brazilian was the subject of great interest from the Magpies, however, talks stalled over a price and this week came the news that a deal between the two clubs would not be possible.

Sevilla’s sporting director, Monchi, told iNews today that although Newcastle submitted a ‘good’ offer, it simply was not the right time for Sevilla to sell the defender:

“The Newcastle offer was a good offer, a respectable offer. I have to say that,” Monchi revealed.

“But the offer, our board and management team thought it wasn’t enough. It’s true that maybe it wasn’t the right time. It’s a difficult market to find a replacement for a player like Diego Carlos.

“It’s a market that takes place over a very short period of time. Maybe if that offer comes along in the summer then things might have changed.

“The offer was a very good offer, a very respectable offer but not at the best possible time.”

After failing to land Carlos, Newcastle have reportedly turned their attention towards Brighton defender Dan Burn.

Manchester United ‘petrified’ over Lingard loan

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are ‘petrified’ that Jesse Lingard could ‘show them up’ if he impresses on loan once again.

Lingard starred on loan at West Ham at the end of last season and according to the report, the Red Devil’s are worried that the 29-year-old could repeat these exploits if he moved to Newcastle United this month.

Although Lingard is not getting first-team football at Old Trafford, and Newcastle are willing to pay a loan fee and cover his wages, Manchester United are reluctant to sanction a move unless Newcastle pay a bonus if they survive the drop this season.

Lyon move for Guimaraes ‘replacement’

Lyon have reportedly opened talks with Brest to sign midfielder Romain Favre.