Serie A defender on Newcastle United's January transfer radar as Steve Bruce looks for new recruits
Newcastle United are reportedly keen to sign another defender in the January window – and are eyeing a move for a former Borussia Dortmund man.
The Magpies are well-stocked in the central defensive area with Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark all fit and available. Add into the mix Florian Lejeune who looks set to be back by November.
But, according to Calciomercato, United could make a move for Koray Gunter, after being impressed by his Serie A performances.
United had scouts at Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi in midweek as Gunter played for Hellas Verona v Udinese. Gunter is on loan from Genoa – Verona have a £4.5million option to buy the player.
United are willing to pay around £9million for the player – and it could be the case that his Verona deal is made permanent before a deal at St James’s Park is swiftly sanctioned in a double your money deal.