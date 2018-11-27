Sean Dyche claims Newcastle were 'lucky' to seal victory

Sean Dyche felt Newcastle United were dealt a slice of fortune in their 2-1 victory at Burnley.

First-half goals from Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark handed the Magpies a third consecutive victory in the top flight, with Sam Vokes' header merely a consolation.

But Dyche felt there was plenty of fortune in Newcastle's first goal - Fernandez's effort taking a large deflection on its way past Joe Hart.

And he was critical of his own side's defending for the second as they switched off from a corner and allowed Clark to head home.

The Burnley chief rued the opener, however, and was disappointed such luck hadn't fallen the way of the Clarets.

“I think we deserved something," he said, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

"Obviously the frustration is we didn’t get a result, and we need to get on the right side of the margins, but we also need a scratch of luck.

"Their first goal gets a hell of a deflection, and that would be a pleasant thing to happen to us.

“The second goal is a poor goal, we’ve given too many soft goals away this year, we know that, but that is getting tighter, for the rest of the game, they didn’t really have too much.

"I thought we started with the ball really well, we were dominating possession, and we get a really poor goal against us, a lucky goal to be fair.

"We dealt with the first part, and it gets a big deflection.

“The second goal was really poor, that’s stuff we’re good at. It’s a good ball in, to be fair, and a good header, but I think we deal with that most times, and particularly last season."