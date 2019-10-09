Revealed! What this ex-Sunderland player thinks of Steve Bruce at Newcastle United & his tactics

Former Sunderland man David Meyler has jumped to the defence of former manager Steve Bruce.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 09:00 am
Meyler claims the under-fire Newcastle United head coach is not “stuck in some time-warp” after his tactics came into question at St James’s Park.

In fact, in an interview with the Athletic, Meyler described Bruce as adaptable and able to “evolve” – hence why he was such a success when the pair were at Hull City together.

“There was no stone left unturned in training, that’s why we were successful at Hull,” said Meyler.

“We knew everything about the team we were playing. We were playing with confidence, executing the manager’s game plan. We played three or five at the back, we played four. All different formations. He evolved and we evolved; he’s been managing since he retired as a player but he’s not stuck in some time-warp.”