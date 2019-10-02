Revealed! The manager Newcastle United could have landed instead of ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce

The collapse of the Sheikh Khaled-led Bin Zayed Group takeover of Newcastle United blocked French coach Bruno Genesio getting the Magpies post – according to the man himself.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 05:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 05:30 am
Lyons French coach Bruno Genesio gives a press conference to announce that he will leave the team at the end of the season, on April 13, 2019 at Decines Charpieu stadium, near Lyon, central eastern France. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)

The Dubai group’s proposed takeover flopped in the summer, despite claims the deal was close to complete from the potential buyers.

And Genesio, now managing in China with Beijing Guoan, has claimed he was set for the role, had United been bought out.

Speaking to French publication Le Progres, he said: “Everything went really quickly, because I was meant to sign with Newcastle, but the sale then fell through. I then decided to take some time off for myself, but towards the end of July, I received a phone call from my agents with an opportunity to go manage in China at Beijing Guoan.

“It just all went quickly. Forty-eight hours later I was on a plane, and four days later I was on the touchline for my first game”.