Reason defender turned down Newcastle ‘revealed’

Newcastle United were linked with a last-minute move for Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby, but no deal was struck on deadline day.

Mouctar Diakhaby reportedly turned down a move to Newcastle United on deadline day (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

As Newcastle hunted around for deals on deadline day, Diakhaby’s name cropped up as a potential addition for their back-line.

However, Diakhaby would likely not have joined Newcastle anyway because, according to reports in Marca, via SportWitness, the defender and his entourage believed he ‘deserved something better’.

Valencia were reportedly keen to see the Frenchman get some game time and would have been satisfied to see him tested in England, however, it is clear that a move was never really on the cards.

Fraser injured on international duty

Ryan Fraser was withdrawn from the Scotland squad earlier today after picking up a knock in training.

Fraser was an unused substitute for Scotland during their victory over Moldova on Saturday.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke did not give many details about the injury however, simply stating: "Unfortunately Ryan Fraser has picked up a knock in training."

After an injury-hit first campaign on Tyneside, it is hoped that the injury is not too serious and that the winger will be available for Newcastle’s clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Lewis ‘upstaged’ by former Magpie

Jamal Lewis played just-shy of an hour for Northern Ireland against Estonia last night, impressing as a left wing back for his country.

However, it was his replacement who stole the headlines for his country.

That’s because former Newcastle player Shane Ferguson, who came on in place of Lewis, broke the deadlock on the night with a fantastic strike.

Speaking post-match, Ferguson said: “I thought for a second the keeper might have saved it but, thankfully, it just crept in.

“It’s a great night for myself and my family. I’m delighted to score and to get the result.”

Lewis could come up against current-team mate Fabian Schar on Wednesday night when Northern Ireland entertain Switzerland.

