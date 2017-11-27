Rafa Benitez sets 20-point target at halfway for Newcastle United - six points from next six games

Rafa Benitez has revealed his half-season target for Newcastle – 20 points.

Newcastle were beaten 3-0 by Watford at St James’s Park on Saturday – and a fourth straight loss saw them slip to 14th place, just three points above tomorrow’s hosts, West Brom.

The Spaniard wants 20 points at the halfway point of the season, after 19 games.

With 13 games played, they have 14 points on the board.

“It will be tough, but I still think we are in a good position,” said Benitez.

“If my target for the first half of the season is 20 points, and we have 14, we have to be sure we use these next six games to get those points and then try to improve in the second half of the season.

“We did really well at the beginning. Now we have to keep working with this group.

“They’re working really hard, but there is a lack of experience sometimes.

“I was telling them that we have to realise where we are and what we have to do for the future. We still have a few points to go to get 20 points in the first half of the season.”

Asked if confidence was an issue for his team, Benitez added: “It’s important in any team, especially a young team. When you’re winning, it gets easier. The only way is to stick together.”