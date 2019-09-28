Rafa Benitez names his surprise bargain striker as his best signing at Newcastle United
Rafa Benitez has revealed his best Newcastle United signing.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 05:30 am
In an online Q&A with the Athletic, former United manager was asked ‘who would you say was your best value signing at Newcastle (Fabian) Schar, (Florian) Lejeune, (Martin) Dubravka?’
Benitez, though, pointed to a loan striker capture as value for money.
He said: “I agree the three of them are quite good signings for the money we paid. Also I would add Rondon was good value as a loan.”