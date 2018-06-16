Rafa Benitez eyes old favourite if Chelsea scupper Kenedy move

Newcastle United are interested in a deal to bring Andros Townsend back to St James’s Park – if he can’t get Kenedy.

Rafa Benitez is understood to be keen to be reunited with the winger, who he thought highly of during his time on Tyneside.

Townsend was signed by previous manager Steve McClaren but excelled under Benitez as he put in a number of eye-catching performances.

But his efforts weren’t enough to keep Newcastle in the Premier League and, having triggered a £15m release clause in his contract, Crystal Palace swooped to sign the former Tottenham man.

The 26-year-old made 36 league appearances for Palace last season, netting twice.

And with Newcastle now re-established in the top flight, Benitez is seemingly keen to bring Townsend back to the North East.

The Spaniard wants extra competition on the flanks and hopes to have Brazilian winger Kenedy in his squad again after he impressed on loan in the second half of the season.

Another loan spell could be an option, but Chelsea would favour a permanent switch for the player.

The Blues are understood to have slapped a £20m price tag on Kenedy, which would be a sizeable chunk of Benitez’s budget as well as smash Newcastle’s transfer record, meaning they may be forced to look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with an ambitious swoop for World Cup winner Mario Gotze. The attacking midfielder has found himself out of favour at Borussia Dortmund and is keen to reignite his career in England. Arsenal are favourites to land the £18m-rated man.