Rafa Benitez comes under fire for handling of THIS former Newcastle United loan player
Former Newcastle United flop Islam Slimani’s struggles at St James’s Park have been put down to a lack of trust shown in him by then manager Rafa Benitez.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:45 am
According to ex-Algeria manager Rabah Madjer, the frontman’s Monaco recovery – where he’s scored five in eight – is no shock.
He said: “Whether it’s at Leicester, Newcastle, Fenerbahçe, no one trusted him. The national team were right to select him because they know exactly what he could offer.”