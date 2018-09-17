Premier League rumours: Chelsea target £22million former Newcastle United man | Liverpool midfielder turned down move to rivals | Updates on Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal

Have your say

There is never a quiet day in the Premier League - not even on this gloomy Monday morning!

Today's reports say a former Newcastle United striker, who only left the club in the summer, is being targeted by Chelsea while a Liverpool midfielder says he turned down a move to another top-flight club before he joined the Reds in 2016.

Elsewhere, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in the thick of the transfer speculation.

Here's the Premier League rumour mill in full:

Chelsea are targeting a shock move for former Newcastle United striker Aleksander Mitrovic. The Serbian only left the Magpies in the summer but has been in impressive goal scoring form for Fulham. (Various)

Eric Bailly could be ready to leave Manchester United in January - and Arsenal and Tottenham are thought to be interested in the 24-year-old Ivory Coast centre-back. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona and Juventus all want 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Paris United)

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has denied Spanish forward Lucas Perez refused to warm up during Sunday's Premier League win at Everton. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has denied he is fatigued after this summer's exploits with England at the World Cup. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne hopes to return from injury in time for the first Manchester derby of the season on 11 November. (Daily Star)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey asked Arsenal boss Unai Emery to substitute him during the weekend's victory over Newcastle because he was tired. (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is planning a January move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil. (Various)

Italian champions Juventus are set to offer Argentina forward Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in a bid to lure Paul Pogba back to Turin in a deal worth £150m. (Various)

Inter Milan are planning a loan move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial in January. (Various)

Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says he turned down an offer from Tottenham to move to Anfield from Newcastle United in 2016. (Metro)