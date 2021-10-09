Premier League clubs 'complain' about Newcastle United takeover – and make this demand

Premier League clubs are reportedly demanding an emergency meeting after the Newcastle United takeover was approved. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

And it’s claimed they are pushing for an emergency meeting next week in a bid to gain answers over the EPL’s apparent U-turn.

PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers agreed to buy the club from Mike Ashley in March 2020 but the deal stalled at the owners’ and directors’ test stage.

Interestingly, during the Magpies’ Competition Appeal Tribunal hearing last week, Adam Lewis, the EPL’s QC, confirmed the deal could progress if there were proof that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would not control the football.

On Thursday, the EPL confirmed it had received those “legally binding assurances” and the Amanda Staveley-headed consortium were finally handed the keys to St James’s Park.

The statement added “all parties have agreed the settlement is necessary to end the long uncertainty for fans over the club’s ownership” after an eighteen-month wait.

However, according to the Guardian, the league’s chief executive Richard Masters, and chairman, Gary Hoffman have received complaints from top-flight clubs.

The report adds that the demand for an emergency meeting is not an attempt to derail the takeover as such, instead rather a reflection of “how high feelings are running”.