Portugal international remains on Newcastle United radar – could be shown door in January

Reported Newcastle United target Rony Lopes looks set to be shown the La Liga exit door after a nightmare first few months in Spain.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 17:00 pm
Monaco's Portuguese midfielder Rony Lopes celebrates after scoring during the French League Cup quarter final football match between AS Monaco and Stade Rennais Football Club at the "Louis II" stadium in Monaco on January 9, 2019. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

The former Manchester City winger signed for Sevilla from AS Monaco in the summer for around £23million.

But the move has not gone as planned, with Portugal international Lopes seeing just 11 minutes of top flight football since his arrival from France.

According to El Gol Digital, Sevilla are already discussing the prospect of the player being shown the door in the winter window – and they claim United remain interested in a deal.

Lopes was left out of the squad for Sunday’s defeat to Real Madrid.