Outspoken talkSPORT pundit claims Rafa Benitez's career is on downward trajectory after Newcastle United stint

Rafa Benitez. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Spaniard put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Premier League rivals Everton earlier in the week, marking a return to the English game for a first time since he left the Toon Army in 2019.

In previous discussions surrounding the 61-year-old, former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan has claimed that Benitez has a tendency to use clubs as “stepping stones" as a means of furthering his own career.

But while he is willing to admit that the former Champions League winner is a talent in the dugout, the outspoken pundit has also suggested that his reputation as a top-tier manager is shrinking.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I’ve always said Benitez is a very good manager.

"Look at his track record in the past. On paper, which is where we currently operate, Benitez has a bigger track record at bigger, better clubs. If you're looking at track records and saying that’s the blueprint for how you appoint a manager which, by the way, is how [Everton owner Farhad] Moshiri has appointed this manager. He hasn’t appointed him in the here and now, he’s appointed him off the back of what he’s done historically.

"Do I think that Rafa Benitez’s career is on an upward trajectory? No, it’s not.

"If you’ve been to Real Madrid and you end up at Newcastle your career is not going in an upward trajectory, is it?