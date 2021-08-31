'One last tweak' - Harry Redknapp's view on Steve Bruce's late bid to land Hamza Choudhury from Leicester
Steve Bruce will be keen to add before 11pm says ex-Tottenham boss – and it could be the difference between a good or a bad season
Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp believes that a last-gasp loan signing could have made all the difference for Steve Bruce after a late move for Hamza Choudhury collapsed.
The 74-year-old, who has also taken charge of West Ham, Portsmouth and Southampton, was renowned for his love of a last-minute deal during the transfer window.
And he says Newcastle United boss Bruce will be desperate for a late loan capture to rescue what has been a disappointing window for the Magpies manager.
Bruce had hoped to bring in one more player before tonight’s 11pm deadline, and had been strongly linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Choudhury, but reports earlier today suggested that Newcastle’s business is over.
Sky Sports are still claiming the Choudhury deal could be revived in the last throes of the window, and Redknapp says Bruce will be keen to add another player to his squad, having only brought in Joe Willock this summer – a player who was part of his squad at the end of the last campaign.
Speaking to BetVictor, Redknapp said: “I’ve had years when we haven’t done anything at all because we haven’t needed to and I’ve been quite happy with what we’ve got, but then there’s been other years when it’s a last minute desperation job and they can change a season.
"A good signing now can make all the difference, so managers will be looking around and seeing if they can just do one or two last little bits to tweak their team – people like Steve Bruce and Sean Dyche will be looking to bring one or two in to strengthen their squad.”
Newcastle have let a number of players leave the club this summer as they chopped their wage bill, including Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto, Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet, while they sold defender Florian Lejeune to La Liga side Alaves and let Matty Longstaff leave on loan to Aberdeen.
With Willock the only ‘new’ player, it leaves Bruce’s squad looking weaker than when it ended last season.