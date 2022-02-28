It is now seven games unbeaten for Eddie Howe’s side, a run that includes their 1-0 victory at Elland Road at the end of January.

Newcastle’s victory that day was only their second of the campaign and came after Leeds had won back-to-back Premier League games.

Since then, Leeds have taken just one point from their next five games and became the first team in Premier League history to concede 20 goals in a calendar month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcelo Bielsa pictured when Leeds United hosted Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Marcelo Bielsa’s departure was announced yesterday and it is believed that former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch will replace the Argentine.

After impressing at RB Salzburg, Marsch made the switch to Leipzig in July 2021 but lasted just 20 matches before being sacked in December.

His appointment at Elland Road is expected imminently and it could have a huge impact on this season’s relegation battle with Leeds facing three matches in the space of eight days at the beginning of March.

After tough games against Aston Villa and Leicester City, Leeds then face Norwich City at the end of that run and are due to face Brentford on the final day of the season in a clash which could prove to be a real relegation showdown.

SkyBet see Marsch as 1/33 favourite to get the role at Elland Road with former Newcastle and Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce second-favourite for the role at 14/1. Other familiar names to north east football linked with the vacancy are Rafa Benitez (25/1), Steve McClaren (40/1) and Roy Keane (66/1).

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.