'Not a cat in hell's chance' - TalkSPORT pundit delivers damning verdict on likelihood of Newcastle United takeover

Mike Ashley owner of Newcastle United talks to Managing Directory Lee Charnley. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Magpies are currently embroiled in an arduous legal process aimed at forcing through a deal that would allow Mike Ashley to sell the club to the Middle Eastern consortium.

Last week, a much-publicised Competition Appeal Tribunal hearing was held, with the next stage of the saga set to go ahead in the new year.

But Jordan is not convinced that the Toon Army will have much to celebrate come the end of proceedings.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “Unfortunately, the Newcastle fans have been caught up in a kind of Pied Piper mentality led by certain people who are creating opportunities that have made this deal fall away.

"There’s not a cat in hell’s chance this deal will go through. This court of arbitration is a red herring. It’s about trying to find a compensation for Mike and a silver bullet that they can build upon.

£If they get their appeal, if they get this CAT hearing through and it continues, they’ll scream from the rooftops that they’ve won something – [sports lawyer] Nick De Marco and his guys – but the business end of it will be in January.

"I don’t care. If Newcastle get taken over by a Saudi consortium, I don’t care. I feel sorry for the fans, not because I’m being pompous or pitying them or being overly facetious. I feel sorry because they feel that they must change this owner, and they feel that every aspect of their football club is being removed from them.

“We will see in January when the arbitration happens. There’ll be a pile of Newcastle fans now saying what a jerk I am.