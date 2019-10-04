Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives directions to his team during the Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar.

The Red Devils are without a win in 10 matches on the road and played out a dismal 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night.

That result has heaped more pressure on his young side but Solskjaer says he will set up his team to win at St James’s Park even though he is not expecting an easy game.

“As managers we don't want to give anyone any favours when we play each other,” Solskjaer said.

“Brucey's going to set up a team to win. I'm going to set up a team to try to win. We're going there, it's a great stadium to play at. We're looking forward to the game.”

Solskjaer joined Manchester United in 1996, the same summer that Bruce left Old Trafford, just as the club’s golden era was kicking in.

While not going as far as to admit that United no longer possess the same fear factor they had under Sir Alex Ferguson, Solskjaer says he wants to stop looking to the past and build a team for the future.

“We're not in the '90s now,” he added. “It's a different era, a different group that we're building. We know there are going to be ups and downs. I'm ready to see these boys blossom.

“There's not many clubs with our stature that play the young players that we do. They've got a chance to come through and we're sure some of these will be part of a successful team.”

United were without a host of first-team players on Thursday night thanks to injury including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba.

While Solskjaer was hopeful most would be back fit, it sounds unlikely Pogba will play.

“Probably not,” the manager said when asked if the Frenchman is ready to return.