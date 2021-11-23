Newcastle United's surprise January transfer plans revealed after new owners make U-turn

Newcastle United will look to the loan market during the January transfer window. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Magpies became one of the world’s wealthiest football clubs following the completion of their Saudi-backed takeover and fans were very excited to see the quality of players they would now be able to bring in.

However, Football Insider have reported that Newcastle United will now only look but will now for a pragmatic approach amid fears of splashing the cash and then getting relegated to the Championship.

As well as this, the club are aware that they may face a tough challenge luring elite-level players to Tyneside in January given their current position in the league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Magpies will only be eyeing up loan moves, they could also add in loan-to-buy clauses that could see them bring in permanent additions in the summer if they are to stay up come the end of the season.

The U-turn will put more pressure on the team, with the supporters desperate to enjoy the luxuries of life under the new owners.

Newcastle dropped down to the foot of the table following their 3-3 draw with Brentford at the weekend, as relegation rivals Norwich City picked up their second successive win and leapfrogged the North East club.

While it will be frustrating for the owners who will be keen to rejuvenate a squad massively lacking in confidence, Howe will still look to prioritise bringing in two centre-backs and a central midfielder proven at the highest level as they look to remain in the Premier League and kickstart the new era going into next season.