Newcastle United's Callum Wilson posts clip of 'unreal' Euro 2020 atmosphere as England fans celebrate
Callum Wilson has taken a break from pre-season training – to cheer England on at Wembley.
The England international – who returned to Newcastle United’s training centre for the start of pre-season this week – posted a clip online of jubilant fans attending last night’s landmark Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark. Wilson said: “What a team performance! Fans were unreal last night, what an atmosphere to be in and amongst.”
An extra-time goal from Harry Kane saw England reach their first major tournament final since 1966 in dramatic fashion.
The clip pans around the stadium, which hosted a non-socially-distanced crowd of 64,950, singing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, which has been adopted as the team’s unofficial anthem.
Wilson, signed last summer from Bournemouth for £20million, scored 12 Premier League goals for Newcastle last season. The 29-year-old striker is fully fit, having recovered from the hamstring injury which saw him miss the end of last season.