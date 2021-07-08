Newcastle United's Callum Wilson posts clip of 'unreal' Euro 2020 atmosphere as England fans celebrate

England players celebrate with the fans after their semi-final win over Denmark at Wembley.

The England international – who returned to Newcastle United’s training centre for the start of pre-season this week – posted a clip online of jubilant fans attending last night’s landmark Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark. Wilson said: “What a team performance! Fans were unreal last night, what an atmosphere to be in and amongst.”

An extra-time goal from Harry Kane saw England reach their first major tournament final since 1966 in dramatic fashion.

The clip pans around the stadium, which hosted a non-socially-distanced crowd of 64,950, singing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, which has been adopted as the team’s unofficial anthem.

