Jason Knight is reportedly a target for Newcastle United, West Ham and Leeds United (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

NUFC target Kamara swoop

Newcastle United are planning to swoop for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara in January - according to the Sun.

Kamara had been a target for the Magpies in the summer, however, a move failed to materialise with Newcastle opting to sign Joe Willock instead.

However, these fresh reports claim that they could come again for the midfielder and that a fee of around £10m may be enough to secure his services.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also reportedly sniffing around for the 22-year-old who is out of contract in the summer.

The same report also suggests that Newcastle could be lining up a move for Stade Reims striker Bilal Toure.

Magpies chase Rams midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs chasing the signing of Derby County midfielder Jason Knight in January.

West Ham United and Leeds United are also interested in the 20-year-old who has played just shy of 100 games in all competitions for the Rams.

Derby’s financial situation means that some of their star players may be available for transfer next month with teams circling hoping for a cut-price deal.

Knight is one such player and with Everton, Brighton, Wolves and Leicester also ‘admirers’, it may prove difficult for Derby to keep hold of the midfielder.

Pace on Tarkowski

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has spoken to Express Sport about the rumours linking defender James Tarkowski with a move away from Turf Moor in January.

Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with a move for the defender and when asked whether Burnley would rather lose him for a fee in January, or on a free transfer when his contract expires in summer, Pace admitted it was a ‘tough question’:

“That’s a tough question," Pace told Express Sport.

"From my perspective, James [Tarkowski] is fantastic and we’d love him to stay longer.

"He obviously - at least from what he has said - feels that there are other opportunities and ambitions.