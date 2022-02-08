Here is all the latest gossip and fallout from Newcastle United’s efforts in the January transfer window:

Merson’s January doubts

Paul Merson has revealed that he has major doubts over Newcastle United’s January transfer business.

Robin Gosens has revealed the reasons for rejecting a January move to Newcastle United (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The Magpies signed five players in all and even though many supporters believe that they still should have added another attacking option, it has been roundly judged as a good window.

However, Merson disagrees with this, believing that the jury is still out on the window and that their business last month doesn’t ‘excite’ him, only describing the deals made by Newcastle as ‘safe’ options:

“Only time will tell regarding Newcastle's transfer window.” Merson told Sky Sports.

“All I can say is that if Steve Bruce had bought in all these players there would have been uproar, and I think that tells you everything you need to know.

“I still think the jury is out on the business they did in January. It's safe. It doesn't really excite me.”

Botman ‘deserves’ Champions League success

Newcastle’s failure to land Lille defender Sven Botman in January was a blow to not only their short-term transfer plans, but also their long-term ambitions.

The defender won the Ligue 1 title last season and is a key component of the Lille side that have a Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea on the horizon.

According to Lille’s president, Oliver Letang, Botman ‘deserves’ to be at a club that can win the Champions League and admits that he had to convince the defender to stay in France for one more season:

“We had no obligation to sell in January. We had two auditions with the regulatory body, and they went well. He had the chance to depart last summer, but I stopped him and told him we would discuss it at the end of the season." Letang told Le Parisien.

“He is a great person and a top player, and he deserves to join a team that can win the Champions League. We will take into consideration only considerable offers that satisfy all the interested parties.”

Gosens on NUFC rejection

Robin Gosens has revealed the reasons why he rejected a move to Newcastle last month.

The German international switched Atalanta for Inter Milan on an initial loan deal that will turn permanent at the end of next season should certain conditions be met.

The move came after intense speculation linking him with Newcastle United, and Gosens has admitted that he received a good offer from the Magpies, however, he believes that accepting this would have put his ‘sporting goals at risk’:

“I had a contract offer on the table, but rejected it. At no time did I say yes,” Gosens told Kicker.

“I thought about it. But I never really considered the transfer at any time.

“When I have to decide something, I always make a pros and cons list and then see what prevails.

“And with this offer, the Premier League and a lucrative contract were clearly on the pro side, but there were too many points on the con side.