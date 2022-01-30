Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Magpies plot last-minute Coady bid

Wolves captain Conor Coady is reportedly the subject of a £25m bid from Newcastle United as they continue their search for defensive recruitments.

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Newcastle have reportedly had a second bid for Dan Burn rejected by Brighton and whilst he remains on their shortlist, the Daily Star report that Newcastle have now reportedly turned their attentions towards Coady in the final few hours of the window.

The Magpies are reportedly willing to pay in excess of £25m for the 28-year-old who has been at Wolves since a £2.5m move from Huddersfield in 2015.

West Ham’s Issa Diop and Liverpool’s Nat Phillips are also reportedly on Newcastle’s shortlist ahead of deadline day.

Trio ‘eye’ Dembele

Newcastle United are one of three teams interested in signing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele before the window closes.

Dembele will be available on a free transfer in summer and can be approached by English clubs to sign a pre-contract agreement, however, there is also a possibility that the winger will leave the Camp Nou this month.

The imminent arrival of Adama Traore means that Dembele is surplus to requirements and could even be allowed to leave Spain on a loan deal this month.

Manchester United and Chelsea are the two other sides that have reportedly shown an interest in the 24-year-old and whilst PSG have also been credited with an interest, a move to the Premier League is most likely for Dembele this month.

Phil Jones to France?

Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have emerged as favourites to sign Phil Jones from Manchester United - despite reported interest from Newcastle United and Benfica.

Jones, 29, has featured just once for the Red Devil’s this season and would be allowed to leave Old Trafford this month should an acceptable bid for his services be made.

Bordeaux are reportedly eyeing Jones as a replacement for former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny who has been ‘banished’ from the first-team squad after a reported falling out between himself and the coaching staff.