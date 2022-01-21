Howe had hoped to sign a defender in time for tomorrow’s game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

However, the relegation-threatened club, which has bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, has been unable to make a breakthrough.

“I think so (there won’t be any more arrivals before Leeds),” said head coach Howe.

“It’s been a slightly frustrating week for us in the transfer market. We’re against the deadline, and everyone connected with the club is desperately trying to improve the squad, working very hard behind the scenes, but it’s been a fruitless search this week.”

Asked if last year’s takeover had made things more difficult in terms of the prices the club was being quoted, Howe said: “I think it’s a very difficult combination this January, and when you add to the mix as well, and the reluctance of clubs to lose players in case there’s an outbreak at their club, you add that to the mix, and January’s already notoriously difficult to bring in the right players.

"I’m sure, yes, the takeover has elevated expectations of what Newcastle can pay.

"Add that all together, and it’s been a difficult window so far for everybody, but more so when you’re in our position and you’re very keen to add to the group and change the dynamics of certain situations in the squad.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall, his assistant.