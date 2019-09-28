Newcastle United takeover news: The claims, lies & assumptions in THAT GACP brochure

This time it's a familiar face fronting it up with former Manchester United and Chelsea chief Peter Kenyon flanked by the money men of GACP in the shape of Joseph DaGrosa Jnr, David Neithardt and Hugo Varela.
Last night a dossier was leaked to the press detailing their proposals for a takeover of United, and their promises to investors in the project.
Here we take a forensic look at the document and reveal the inaccuracies, errors and bold claims made by the group.
1. Lofty assumptions on club valuations in the Premier League
The dossier states "club valuations are expected to rise considerably over the next five to ten years driven by large increases in broacasting and sponsorship revenues."
This is a BIG assumption by anyone's standards.
2. Unprofessional research?
"Player transfer market values according to transfermarkt.com" - this is not a quote you want to read ANYWHERE!
3. Unreliable and inaccurate squad valuations
On page 18 - yet more transfermarkt 'screengrabs' this time with Rafa Benitez as manager and the likes of £30million Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez still valued in the Magpies' squad.
4. Steve Bruce's career from a parallel universe detailed
Perhaps the best claim of all comes on page 21. Steve Bruce apparently has "unparalleled success in Europe". This has to be a cut and paste job from Rafa Benitez's CV, right?
