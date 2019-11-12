Newcastle United takeover latest as Orlegi Group eye deal – but Mike Ashley left waiting
Prospective Newcastle United buyer Alejandro Irarragorri DID meet with owner Mike Ashley in London recently – but a takeover, at this stage, still remains a long way off.
A report in online publication The Athletic this morning revealed the Mexican’s Orlegi Group hold some ‘confidence’ a takeover of the Premier League outfit could go ahead.
But while the Gazette understands it was the Mexican magnate who met for face-to-face talks with Ashley, there is still some way to go before fans can start rolling out the Mexican flags at St James’s Park.
