Newcastle United takeover latest as Orlegi Group eye deal – but Mike Ashley left waiting

Prospective Newcastle United buyer Alejandro Irarragorri DID meet with owner Mike Ashley in London recently – but a takeover, at this stage, still remains a long way off.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 8:00 am
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Sports Direct International founder Mike Ashley leaves the Red Lion pub in Westminster to attend a Parliamentary select committee hearing at Portcullis house on June 7, 2016 in London, England. Mike Ashley is to face the Business, Innovations and Skills committee on working practices at his Sports Direct Shirebrook Warehouse in Derbyshire. In a letter to his staff he admitted that the centre needed 'improvements' after investigations found that staff had been paid less than the minimum wage and ambulances had been called to the complex 76 times in two years as staff were 'too scared' to call in sick. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A report in online publication The Athletic this morning revealed the Mexican’s Orlegi Group hold some ‘confidence’ a takeover of the Premier League outfit could go ahead.

But while the Gazette understands it was the Mexican magnate who met for face-to-face talks with Ashley, there is still some way to go before fans can start rolling out the Mexican flags at St James’s Park.

FULL STORY: This is Mike Ashley's response to Newcastle United takeover claim

On the same topic, here’s every cough and splutter from what has proven to be the year of the non-takeover at United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

FULL STORY: Orlegi Sports, GACP, BZG & more – NINETEEN key NUFC takeover updates in 2019

Meanwhile, here’s the type of player Newcastle will be eyeing in January – and what the budget might be. Some fantastic transfer insight from our NUFC writer Miles Starforth.

FULL STORY: Revealed: Newcastle United's January transfer window strategy

Elsewhere, the Magpies have been linked with a winter window move for a Galactico.

FULL STORY: Real Madrid forward linked with Newcastle United move – face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United

And on the exit front, could United lose this duo?

FULL STORY: Newcastle United duo 'open' to moves away from St James's Park – report