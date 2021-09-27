Newcastle United star could attract Liverpool interest at 'bargain' price

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin could be considered by Liverpool. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Under Mike Ashley, there are guarantees of Steve Bruce being able to bolster his squad but the threat of relegation just might force his hand.

And after six games, that is a genuine prospect with the Magpies 17th in the Premier League table and without a win from their opening six games.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Allan Saint-Maximin considered by Liverpool?

Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin is likely to be on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist.

That’s according to Liverpool.com, who understand the Frenchman is available for a bargain £30million due to the Magpies’ “volatile financial situation”.

Indeed, the quoted figure is a big surprise given Saint-Maximin was reportedly valued at £50m+ in the summer.

The article is centred around potential competition for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with Saint-Maximin identified as the main candidate.

Everton and Arsenal are also mentioned as possible suitors in the report following United’s poor start to the campaign.

Rangers tipped to win Jed Wallace race

Rangers are in pole position to sign Millwall winger Jed Wallace, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

That’s according to Football League World with the Scottish champions able to open contract talks in January.

Wallace is attracting strong interest following his impressive start to the campaign with three goals and three assists in eight Championship games