Here, we take a look at the latest transfer-talk surrounding Newcastle United:

Price tag ‘set’ for Sean Longstaff

Newcastle have reportedly set a £10m price tag on midfielder Sean Longstaff, amid interest from Everton.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff linked with move to Everton (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Rafa Benitez has long been an admirer of Longstaff but may face competition from Southampton who also hold an interest in the midfielder.

Longstaff’s contract runs out next summer and so would be able to leave on a free if he decides to leave the club.

Loan approach for Wales international

Chelsea centre-back Ethan Ampadu has been the subject of a loan approach from Newcastle United as Steve Bruce looks to strengthen his defence.

Ampadu spent last season on-loan at Sheffield United and his short-term future looks set to be away from Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle are in the market for a left-sided centre-back and had been linked with another Chelsea defender in Malang Sarr, but they have now seemingly turned their interests squarely towards Ampadu.

Newcastle ‘enquire’ about Norwegian star

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have enquired about FC Rostov’s Mathias Normann.

Normann, who is a current Norwegian international, has previously spent time in England, having signed for Brighton in 2017.

The defensive midfielder failed to make a senior appearance for the club before he moved to FC Rostov two years later.

However, it’s his form in Russia which has captured the attention of Newcastle and Normann could be an option should United’s reported loan move for Hamza Choudhury fall-through.

